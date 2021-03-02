'It’s quit or grind': Local initiative encourages women to support women during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The "She Has Everything" initiative does a lot of good in the community, especially when it comes to providing a platform for women to lend a hand to other business owners. Surviving a pandemic as a business owner means hard work but it also means banding together to get through this tough time.

“It’s quit or grind. You know, grind harder and do it in a mask,” said Carla Maxey.

That’s the mantra Maxey lives by and as a show of support she lets other business owners show off their products at “The Yellow House,” an old train station. She says the location is perfect because just as a train station takes people to new destinations that is what she is doing for other entrepreneurs giving them a platform.

“My husband is a caterer and The Yellow House, which is where we are now, actually serves as an event center,” said Maxey.

The couple owns "The Food Firm: Soul Fusion," and attends S.H.E. events regularly. Maxey says the events provide a space for everyone to grow.

“What the S.H.E. event means to vendors even if they are on the wait list and didn't get in and didn't get a booth. If they have their business cards, they can make so many contacts. It is like a family reunion” said Maxey.

She says the S.H.E. events help entrepreneurs stick together during a time when support can make or break them.

For more information on signing up for the upcoming in-person event, check out shexperience.org.

