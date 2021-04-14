ERMCO moving headquarters from Indianapolis to Greenwood

GREENWOOD — An electrical technology corporation is moving its headquarters from Indianapolis to Greenwood.

ERMCO Inc. plans to construct a 205,200-square foot facility on an 11.5-acre lot at the northwest corner of Main Street and Graham Road, according to a news release. The facility will include 63,240 square feet of office space and a 141,980-square foot shop shop facility.

ERMCO will relocate 150 employees from its Indianapolis location and hire 20 new workers in Greenwood. The new positions will pay an average of $70,000 a year.

“We are proud to collaborate with ERMCO as they relocate their headquarters to Greenwood,” Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers said in a news release. “ERMCO has a long-standing history of success with businesses throughout the Hoosier state, and we look forward to sharing a continued path of growth.”

The Greenwood Common Council will next review and vote on a tax abatement for the project.

ERMCO's current corporate headquarters are located at 1625 W. Thompson Road in Indianapolis. The company expects to begin construction of its Greenwood headquarters this fall and be completed in the fall of 2022.