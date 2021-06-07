FedEx facility in Plainfield looking to hire for 150 job positions

PLAINFIELD — FedEx announced Monday it is looking to fill up to 150 positions at its Plainfield facility.

The company is hosting a two-day hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday to get the positions filled. The event is scheduled to take place at the Courtyard by Marriott Indianapolis-Plainfield, located at 450 Marketplace Mile, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The supply chain is hiring for full-time positions only.

Here are things to know:

• Hourly wages range based on position and experience

• Day and night shifts available

• Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

• Vision and dental benefits

• Tuition assistance

• Promote from within philosophy

• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

• Employee discount program

Applicant Eligibility:

• Must be at least 18 years old

• High school diploma or equivalent

• Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

• Must provide two forms of valid identification