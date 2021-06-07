Watch
FedEx facility in Plainfield looking to hire for 150 job positions

Hosting hiring event
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:17:50-04

PLAINFIELD — FedEx announced Monday it is looking to fill up to 150 positions at its Plainfield facility.

The company is hosting a two-day hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday to get the positions filled. The event is scheduled to take place at the Courtyard by Marriott Indianapolis-Plainfield, located at 450 Marketplace Mile, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The supply chain is hiring for full-time positions only.

Here are things to know:

• Hourly wages range based on position and experience
• Day and night shifts available
• Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
• Vision and dental benefits
• Tuition assistance
• Promote from within philosophy
• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
• Employee discount program

Applicant Eligibility:
• Must be at least 18 years old
• High school diploma or equivalent
• Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
• Must provide two forms of valid identification

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

