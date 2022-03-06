Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

FedEx Supply Chain hoping to hire 75 in Lebanon

fedex forklift.PNG
Provided Photo/FedEx
fedex forklift.PNG
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 16:00:47-05

LEBANON — FedEx Supply Chain, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, is hoping to hire 75 Hoosiers at its Lebanon facility.

Customer service, shipping and receiving clerks and forklift operators are all jobs that are available. Forklift operators must have prior experience.

A hiring event will take place Monday, Mar. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Mar. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Indianapolis North, located at 3912 Vincennes Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

Job seekers should complete an application online or on site before interviewing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.