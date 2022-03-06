FedEx Supply Chain hoping to hire 75 in Lebanon

LEBANON — FedEx Supply Chain, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, is hoping to hire 75 Hoosiers at its Lebanon facility.

Customer service, shipping and receiving clerks and forklift operators are all jobs that are available. Forklift operators must have prior experience.

A hiring event will take place Monday, Mar. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Mar. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Indianapolis North, located at 3912 Vincennes Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

Job seekers should complete an application online or on site before interviewing.