FedEx Supply Chain in Indianapolis looking to fill 150 positions

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain announced Monday it is looking to fill up to 150 positions at its Indianapolis facility.

The company is hosting a two-day hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday to get the positions filled. The event is scheduled to take place is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15-16 at the FedEx Supply Chain facility at 225 Transfer Drive.

The supply chain is hiring for full-time positions only. People should apply online and bring their resume to the hiring event.

Here are things to know:

• Hourly wages range based on position and experience

• Day and night shifts available

• Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

• Vision and dental benefits

• Tuition assistance

• Promote from within philosophy

• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

• Employee discount program

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, will be subject to a criminal background check and drug screen and must provide two valid forms of identification.