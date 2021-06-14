Watch
NewsHiring Hoosiers

Actions

FedEx Supply Chain in Indianapolis looking to fill 150 positions

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
By the end of October, FedEx will accept certain returns without a box or label, the e-commerce return technology company Happy Returns announced in a press release on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
FedEx to stop requiring boxes, labels for certain return items
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 13:47:59-04

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain announced Monday it is looking to fill up to 150 positions at its Indianapolis facility.

The company is hosting a two-day hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday to get the positions filled. The event is scheduled to take place is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15-16 at the FedEx Supply Chain facility at 225 Transfer Drive.

The supply chain is hiring for full-time positions only. People should apply online and bring their resume to the hiring event.

Here are things to know:

• Hourly wages range based on position and experience
• Day and night shifts available
• Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
• Vision and dental benefits
• Tuition assistance
• Promote from within philosophy
• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
• Employee discount program

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, will be subject to a criminal background check and drug screen and must provide two valid forms of identification.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.