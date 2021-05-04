GEICO’s Indianapolis office hiring 350 new associates

INDIANAPOLIS — GEICO is looking to add to its workforce in Indianapolis by hiring as many as 350 new associates as soon as possible in areas of customer service, claims and sales.

Kevin Ochs, an Indianapolis associate, started at GEICO in January 2019. Prior to working at GEICO, Ochs spent years working in the hospitality and retail field until he grew frustrated with the lack of opportunities for advancement.

An opportunity to apply for a job at GEICO fell into Ochs’ lap when a former co-worker mentioned she currently worked for GEICO and encouraged him to apply. He was hesitant, but did so anyway.

“I didn’t know anything about insurance aside from having a policy. The industry just didn’t excite me,” Ochs said.

But, after hearing about the benefits and the stable work schedule, Ochs decided to give it a try.

Still, Ochs wasn’t sold on GEICO being his long-term employer. However, on his first day, he felt something different. “At previous jobs, I didn’t get to express myself fully and I didn’t get to utilize the skills and leadership qualities that I knew I had. From day one at GEICO, I was encouraged to try new things and grow,” Ochs said.

“The Indy office shares similar qualities with the region,” Ochs added. “I quickly realized that a lot of my colleagues were similar to me. Our office has a great culture that is accepting and inviting – a true Midwestern/Indianapolis flavor.”

Within a year, Ochs was promoted to a training role. “There is an abundance of opportunity,” he said.

“There are so many leadership programs and trainings – all of which help GEICO associates grow professionally, but also personally. The culture makes you a better worker but also a better person. I know that, as I apply myself, I’ll succeed more and more,” Ochs said.

“Just like Indianapolis, GEICO is thriving. We are thankful to be able to hire right now and grow our Indianapolis family. And, as a promote-from-within company, we’re dedicated to ensuring you advance your career,” said Montgomery,” Assistant Vice President Lona Montgomery said.

Applications are being accepted now at GEICO.jobs/Indianapolis.


