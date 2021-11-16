Genezen plans $40M expansion in Fishers, will hire 62 new employees by 2023

FISHERS — A Fishers-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization announced Tuesday it plans to invest $40 million to expand its operations and create up to 62 new jobs by the end of 2023.

An expansion is currently underway to triple the size of Genezen’s current footprint at Westpoint Drive to more than 75,000 square feet.

“This is an exciting stage of Genezen’s growth journey as we continue to grow and prosper within the Indiana community,” Genezen’s CEO Ray Kaczmarek said in a statement. “The talent and biotech expertise in Indiana is flourishing, and we are highly confident that we’ll continue to build a world-class team supporting our clients as they bring life-changing therapies to market.”

Two years ago, Genezen announced plans to create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. The company currently employs 31 people and is set to exceed its target by the end of 2021.

Genezen is looking to hire in all departments, including business development, finance, human resources, vector manufacturing, laboratory, quality and vector production.

People can apply for open positions on Genezen’s website.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Genezen up to $1 million in incentive-based tax credits and training grants. The company will be eligible to claim the tax credits once Hoosiers are hired.

The Fishers City Council approved additional incentives during its Nov. 15 meeting.