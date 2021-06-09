Community Health Network increasing its minimum wage for employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network announced Wednesday it will increase its minimum wage for hourly employees from $12.50 to $15.

The Indianapolis-based health care system currently employs nearly 16,000 people. An increase of minimum wage to $15 an hour would boost the pay for more than 4,000 Community Health Network workers.

The increase is set to go into effect on July 12.

“We continue to invest in improving patient and caregiver experiences,” Michelle Mahaffey, the chief human resources officer at Community Health Network, stated in a press release. “The only way we can truly provide the best possible experience is to recruit and retain a talented and caring workforce. While compensation is only one piece of the overall benefits package, we recognize it is an important component.”

The minimum wage remains $7.25 in Indiana.