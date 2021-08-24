Hiring Hoosiers: Senior living facility on Indy's south side looking to hire for several positions

INDIANAPOLIS — A senior living facility on the south side of Indianapolis is looking to hire for several positions.

Hellenic Senior Living is looking for nursing staff, cooks and dining staff.

They are hosting a hiring fair on Thursday at their facility located at 8601 Shelby Street

Chelse Glowner is a Certified Nursing Assistant she’s been with Hellenic Senior Living for about two months.

“I love it,” said Glowner.

She’s been working in senior facilities for about 12 years now, starting as a housekeeper and eventually becoming a CNA.

“We serve room trays, we start getting people ready for the morning for breakfast, take their laundry back, pick up trash, offer showers, pretty much getting ready for appointments if they need to be ready for appointments,” said Glowner.

“We really want to find people who believe in what we do and will be dedicated to what we do,” said Kim Gregory, the Human Resources Director for the living center.

She said they are looking to fill several positions, including CNAs like Glowner.

We are hiring for nurses, QNA's which are qualified medication assistants, CNA certified nursing assistants, cooks, dining servers and housekeeping,” said Gregory.

They will have on-the-spot hiring at the job fair on Thursday.

“We're offering a $500 sign-on attendance bonus for full-time positions, and will have gift cards, and will have on-site interviews. And so it really is going to be a very spectacular event,” said Gregory.

Gregory says they have competitive benefits including insurance, 401k and paid time off.

“It's fun, everybody you know like I said, they all work together as a team," said Glowner. "I like it a lot."

You will need a valid ID with you, a resume, and applications will be available on site.

