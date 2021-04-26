Watch
NewsHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Hiring Hoosiers: Apple to open distribution center in Hendricks County

Nearly 500 open positions available at facility
items.[0].image.alt
Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple’s new iPad brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer. Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Apple logo
Posted at 7:30 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 07:30:10-04

CLAYTON — Apple announced plans Monday to open a distribution center in Hendricks County, which will employ nearly 500 people by the end of 2024.

The $100 million facility in Clayton will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain, which has already begun hiring for open positions.

Apple said in a news release the facility will help it accelerate delivery times in Indiana and around the country. The Cupertino, California-based company also plans to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years.

“At Apple, we’re focused on putting the customer first, and this new Indianapolis facility will ensure the great customer experience gets even better," Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said. "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Indiana with a state-of-the-art facility, which will bring close to 500 jobs and faster delivery times for our U.S. customers.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered XPO Logistics Supply Chain up to $5 million conditional tax credits based on its job creation plans. The company will be eligible to claim the performance-based tax credits once people are hired.

"I couldn’t be more grateful that with a world of options to choose from, Apple selected our state to put down new roots," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "We’re excited for this tremendous investment, the 500 new career opportunities it brings to Hoosiers and what this commitment means for Apple’s potential future growth in Indiana."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.