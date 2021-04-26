Hiring Hoosiers: Apple to open distribution center in Hendricks County

CLAYTON — Apple announced plans Monday to open a distribution center in Hendricks County, which will employ nearly 500 people by the end of 2024.

The $100 million facility in Clayton will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain, which has already begun hiring for open positions.

Apple said in a news release the facility will help it accelerate delivery times in Indiana and around the country. The Cupertino, California-based company also plans to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years.

“At Apple, we’re focused on putting the customer first, and this new Indianapolis facility will ensure the great customer experience gets even better," Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said. "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Indiana with a state-of-the-art facility, which will bring close to 500 jobs and faster delivery times for our U.S. customers.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered XPO Logistics Supply Chain up to $5 million conditional tax credits based on its job creation plans. The company will be eligible to claim the performance-based tax credits once people are hired.

"I couldn’t be more grateful that with a world of options to choose from, Apple selected our state to put down new roots," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "We’re excited for this tremendous investment, the 500 new career opportunities it brings to Hoosiers and what this commitment means for Apple’s potential future growth in Indiana."