Hiring Hoosiers: Free, virtual hiring event for teachers and educators in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers and educators who are looking for a new job are invited to attend a free, virtual hiring event this week. It runs from April 9-11 and is hosted by Teach Indy.

Teach Indy is a partnership between Indianapolis Public Schools, The Mind Trust and the Mayor’s Office of Education Innovation.

The virtual event will include development sessions and the opportunity to interview for jobs all across Center Township, including those at Indianapolis Public Schools, charter schools and innovation schools.

They are looking to hire around 200 teachers.

One applicant said she will be attending the conference in hopes of landing a job in the Indianapolis area so she can give back to the community she grew up in.

“I really believe that representation matters and there are not really many women women of color that are teachers that I had… I don’t think I had one woman of color as a teacher at all,” Legene Robinson, a senior at Indiana University said. “I grew up not necessarily in like the best neighborhood with the best resources… things things like that, so I would just love to be able to show children that come from the same background that I was not the star student, I did not have a 4.0, but you show them that even though you were not this, you don’t come from the best area or you don’t have the best grades that you can still go to school and find a career that works for you and be able to be a positive role model.”

Leaders with The Mind Trust said having the right teachers in place is critical to student success.

“We know that one of the biggest drivers in student performance, achievement and proficiency is the teacher that is leading the classroom and we know that it is critical that we hire great educators for our students in Center Township in particular. I think it is that much more important that we are continuing to look for teachers that reflect the demographic of our students because we know the long-term outcomes of having a teacher that shares your demographic are exponential," explained Sara Marshall, Senior Director of Talent at The Mind Trust. "Things like graduation rates, being more likely to attend college, be tracked to honors classes and receiving high-quality materials on a daily basis…so that’s really the goal to increase the number of teachers, particularly teachers that share the demographic of our students."

Registration for the conference is free and will be open up until Thursday night. Representatives from more than 33 different schools will be in attendance.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

