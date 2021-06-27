Hiring Hoosiers, Indiana Black Expo host job fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 30 companies and exhibitors met with job seekers Saturday as part of an employment opportunity fair in partnership with WRTV's Hiring Hoosiers initiative.

The fair, held at the Indiana Black Expo, drew dozens of people. One of the Expo's initiatives is to help grow Indiana's workforce and create a more sustainable pipleline of talent so when jobs are available, they can be filled quickly with the right people.

“For me, it’s seeing the companies that are here to support, not only Indiana Black Expo and what we do, but to support the employees who are looking to get back into the work force or looking to get into the next level of their career journey," Bryan Kelley, VP of community initiatives and marketing for IBE, said.

Recruiters tell WRTV they have openings for entry level workers all the way up to management roles.

“Indiana Black Expo has always been kind of a pillar of the community in terms of hiring events, so to able to be involved and find people who are interested as our economy is coming back online, we thought this would be a good jump start," Cheryl Bentley, lead recruiter for Carvana, said.

The employment opportunity fair was also a chance for companies and future employees to connect with Indiana Black Expo and learn more about what the organization is working towards.

