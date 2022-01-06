Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Hiring Hoosiers: Indiana BMV hosting virtual job fair Jan. 19

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Scheuer
Indiana BMV offices closed Saturday, Monday for Columbus Day
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 16:36:35-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has multiple positions available across the state, and they're looking to hire Hoosiers.

The BMV is hosting a virtual job fair from 2 - 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Opportunities include Customer Service Representative (intermittent, part-time, full-time), Team Lead, Manager in Training, Assistant Branch Manager and Branch Manager.

Registration is available here and after registering, participants will get an email with information on how to join.

Those who aren't able to attend but are still interested in a job are still encouraged to register, because a recording will be sent out on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.