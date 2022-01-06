Hiring Hoosiers: Indiana BMV hosting virtual job fair Jan. 19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has multiple positions available across the state, and they're looking to hire Hoosiers.

The BMV is hosting a virtual job fair from 2 - 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Opportunities include Customer Service Representative (intermittent, part-time, full-time), Team Lead, Manager in Training, Assistant Branch Manager and Branch Manager.

Registration is available here and after registering, participants will get an email with information on how to join.

Those who aren't able to attend but are still interested in a job are still encouraged to register, because a recording will be sent out on Jan. 20.