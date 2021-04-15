Hiring Hoosiers: Indianapolis Housing Agency launches training program to develop maintenance workers

INDIANAPOLIS — A shortage of maintenance workers is forcing one of the state's biggest providers of housing to find a fix to the problem.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency currently only has 10 maintenance workers. It needs a minimum of 20, and officials are looking to possibly double that number.

The housing agency is launching a program to encourage residents to enroll in a maintenance training program that will lead to a job.

"We want to create opportunities for job employment, job training and create opportunities for residents to make value added contributions to the communities in which they live," IHA executive director John Hall said.

Starting pay is more than $30,000, and the training program is scheduled to begin in July. The plan is have a workforce that is local, invested and knowledgeable about the buildings.

"Once get fully back on our staff and pandemic eases up we'll be able to get back inside the apartment and start making change inside the apartment helping residents clean up the mess," said Gene Dibben, a maintenance worker since 1984.

In 2020, the agency received 12,781 calls for service, and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays since workers were limited in entering people's apartments.

