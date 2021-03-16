Menu

Hiring Hoosiers: Indy Parks will hire 200 for summer jobs in 2021

WRTV photo/Shea Goodpaster
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke at an Indy Parks jobs announcement on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 11:20:59-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks will offer more than 200 summer jobs for youth and adults this year.

The positions include lifeguards, day camp counselors, cashiers, stage technicians and food program coordinators with pay starting at $10-15 per hour.

“As somebody who was a lifeguard themselves, there’s no better way to spend the summer than to work at a pool," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a news conference at Thatcher Park.

People between the ages of 16-24 can apply at ProjectIndy.net, while residents of any age can go to parks.indy.gov.

Watch Tuesday's news conference below:

