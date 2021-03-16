Hiring Hoosiers: Indy Parks will hire 200 for summer jobs in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks will offer more than 200 summer jobs for youth and adults this year.

The positions include lifeguards, day camp counselors, cashiers, stage technicians and food program coordinators with pay starting at $10-15 per hour.

“As somebody who was a lifeguard themselves, there’s no better way to spend the summer than to work at a pool," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a news conference at Thatcher Park.

People between the ages of 16-24 can apply at ProjectIndy.net, while residents of any age can go to parks.indy.gov.

Watch Tuesday's news conference below: