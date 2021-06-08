Hiring Hoosiers: ITS Logistics will hire nearly 200 employees at Whitestown facility

WHITESTOWN — A third-party logistics company announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Boone County.

ITS Logistics LLC will create up to 199 new jobs by the end of 2024 at the facility located at 4863 Albert S. White Drive in Whitestown. The 350,000-square-foot facility will be the Nevada-based company's first location in the Midwest, according to a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

"When researching regions in the eastern United States to expand our business, central Indiana was the obvious choice for several reasons — the geographic distribution advantages, the overall quality of the workforce, the strong partnership with the IEDC, the fact that Indiana is an extremely business-friendly state and a place where we truly feel that we can grow our culture and one day provide employment for more than 500 ITS team members,” ITS Logistics President Ryan Martin said in a statement.

The company, which plans to invest $11.8 million to establish the new facility, has already started hiring administrative, warehouse, forklift, IT, human resources and leadership positions in Whitestown. People interested can apply online.

ITS Logistics employs more than 600 people in Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“We are pleased that ITS Logistics has chosen Whitestown as their first location in Indiana,” Whitestown Town Council President Clinton Bohm said in a statement. “Our convenient location and business-friendly environment continues to attract growing companies like ITS Logistics. We believe they will be a valued addition to our community.”

The IEDC offered ITS Logistics up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits, which the company can claim once people have been hired. The town of Whitestown is also considering additional incentives.