Hiring Hoosiers: Pilot Company to hire 5,000 positions at virtual hiring day event

INDIANAPOLIS — Pilot Company, one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers in North America, will be hosting its annual National Hiring Day event, virtually, on Tuesday, April 27. Their plan is to fill more than 5,000 positions across the company, including 75 positions in Indianapolis and 265 total positions in Indiana.

As more travelers get back on the road this spring and summer, the company is looking to fill those positions with jobs in retail, food service, professional driving, and corporate roles.

“Through all of the uncertainty of the past year, we’ve remained open and continued to grow our business and our people,” Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company said. “We are thrilled to be adding to our team and even though our National Hiring Day event is April 27, we are hiring now.”

To schedule a virtual interview time and learn about Pilot Company’s available positions, interested candidates should visit Pilot's National Hiring Day page.

“There is incredible opportunity for advancement at Pilot with 73% of our leaders having been promoted internally,” Shore said. “In addition to development, team members are supported with excellent benefits and a family-like work environment that is passionate about making a great day for the millions of guests we serve.”

To learn more about National Hiring Day and the benefits of working at Pilot Company and its family of brands, click here.