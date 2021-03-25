Hiring Hoosiers: Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative provides free job training

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who have been impacted by job loss during the pandemic or are just looking to start a new career have a chance to take advantage of a free training program provided by the state.

“I just wanted to get my foot in the door with healthcare,” Jessica Miotke said.

Miotke is currently a patient companion at two hospitals in Northwest Indiana. She’s also the mother of a one-year-old son. She recently got her certification as a clinical medical assistant through the state’s Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative.

“Everything was free I didn't pay for a piece of paper if I needed it, it's an awesome opportunity,” she said.

The initiative allows Hoosiers to receive free training in high demand programs.

“With the Cares Act, we have a lot of people with a degree or a lot of people working in the field that want upscaled opportunities. This Next Level Grant has allowed that to happen which doesn't usually happen with grants. Usually if you are working you don't get the grant opportunity so this has just been a fantastic opportunity for the residence of Indiana to have this,” Sandy Mead, National Director for Workforce Development at MedCerts said.

MedCerts provides online healthcare and IT training, one of several programs that are part of the Next Level Jobs program.

“It absolutely is an opportunity to take advantage of the situation there's been so much negative in our life. The state of Indiana is helping Hoosiers. Let's do it, get certified 3 to 6 month programs and you're going to get a national credential that goes on your name and it stays with you,” Mead said.

Hoosiers need to act fast in order to take advantage of the free training. They must complete the training program by September 30, 2021. Expenses after that will not be covered.

Hoosiers can submit a form on the Next Level Jobs site and contact the training provider directly.