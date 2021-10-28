Watch
Hiring Hoosiers: Sports manufacturer coming to Plainfield, hiring 300 Hoosiers

Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 22:09:23-04

PLAINFIELD — One of the biggest sporting goods companies in the country, Certor Sports, is moving its operations to a 230,000 square foot facility in Plainfield to manufacture all of its baseball, football, and hockey equipment.

Plus, they plan on hiring more than 300 employees in the area by the end of the year.

They have distribution positions available, manufacturing positions, as well as office/managerial positions open. It's worth noting that a lot of those are general positions where they will be hiring more than one position, possibly upward of 10 to 20 or more for each.

For more information about its open positions, visit https://www.certorsports.com/careers .

