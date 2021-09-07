Hiring Hoosiers: Travel nurses needed as country sees shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Now more than ever we are seeing a shortage across the country for nurses.

Imagine getting to do the job you love, while also getting to visit places you’ve never been before. That’s the reality for travel nurses everywhere and they need more to join them.

“It’s priceless it really is,” Renada Walton, a registered nurse, said.

Walton has been a registered nurse for nearly three decades, for most of that time she’s been a travel nurse.

“I’ve loved it, I’ve loved it there's so many benefits,” Walton said.

She said between the higher wage, getting to see the country, meeting like-minded people and getting to try out the latest medical tools she wouldn’t trade her path for anything.

“The benefits can be endless and if it's the right fit for you, number one thing comes to mind is flexibility," said Nora Vandergrifft-Kelley, a registered nurse and CEO of Assured Nursing. "When I started years ago it was for flexibility being able to work around family you know with their all the kids and their activities things like that.”

Assured Nursing is an agency dedicated to giving nurses flexibility in their careers.

Flexibility Walton appreciates but says nurses need to make sure this type of work is the right fit for them.

“My advice would be to give it a try,” Walton said. “Right now we need nurses but we don't just need nurses we need strong nurses we need nursing better passionate about what they do is it can be challenging but it's so rewarding when you know that you added to someone's existence.”

Vandergrifft-Kelley said they have thousands of jobs coming through and get you connected with one that fits your skillset.

