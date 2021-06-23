Hiring Hoosiers: U.S. Postal Service hosting several upcoming job fairs

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting several job fairs around the Indianapolis area this month.

Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.

They are looking to recruit for all positions including city carrier assistant (CCA), rural carrier associate (RCA), assistant rural carrier (ARC), mailhandler assistant (MHA), Postal support employee (PSE), tractor trailer operator (TTO) and automotive technician (AT).

According to a press release from the U.S. Postal Service, attendees will be given the opportunity to bring their own laptops or tablets loaded with their own Wi-Fi or hot spot (Internet service not provided by Postal Service).

The Postal Service currently has vacancies for CCAs — ($18.01 per hour), RCAs — ($19.06 per hour), and ARCs ($19.06 per hour) — Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only.

USPS also needs PSE mail processing clerks ($18.69 per hour), MHAs ($16.87 per hour). If driving is part of the job, applicants will need a valid Indiana driver’s license, two years’ driving experience, and a good driving record.

USPS also has vacancies for tractor trailer operators (TTO) and automotive technicians (AT).

Attendees must be more than17 years of age. Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.

The upcoming job fairs are as follows:

June 23, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Indiana District Office Conference Center8765 Guion Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46268 (Parking will be available).



June 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Indianapolis Main Office



125 W. South St. Indianapolis, IN 46206 (Parking will be available in Customer Service lot).



June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Hancock County Library



900 W. McKenzie Rd. Greenfield, IN 46140



June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Franklin Post Office



1265 N. Main St. Franklin, IN 46131