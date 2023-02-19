Hiring Hoosiers: USPS to host hiring fair in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — USPS is hosting a hiring fair in Greenwood next weekend to fill positions in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day, at the Greenwood Package Sorting Annex, 800 Commerce Pkwy West Dr., Suite A, in Greenwood.

Numerous open positions will be available with wages up to $30.33 an hour.

"The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation and benefits packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement" USPS states.

USPS personnel will be on site to answer questions about the available positions.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers [usps.com]. See online job postings for full details. Postings are updated by USPS frequently.