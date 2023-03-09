Home Depot is hiring more than 150 people across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking for a new career, The Home Depot is hiring more than 150 full-time and part-time positions at stores throughout Indianapolis.

Benefits including tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, back-up dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match, a discounted company stock purchase program and more.

The company says applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

You can apply in person at Home Depot locations or online.

