Home Depot is hiring more than 150 people across Indianapolis

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - The Home Depot improvement store is seen in Niles, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Home Depot's sales rose in its fiscal second quarter, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, buoyed by continued demand for items related to home improvement projects. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Home Depot Results
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 09, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking for a new career, The Home Depot is hiring more than 150 full-time and part-time positions at stores throughout Indianapolis.

Benefits including tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, back-up dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match, a discounted company stock purchase program and more.

The company says applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

You can apply in person at Home Depot locations or online.

