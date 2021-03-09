Hoosier Talent Network will match people looking for work with employers

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a new option for people looking for work in Indiana.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced the development of the Hoosier Talent Network to help people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently more than 135,000 open jobs in Indiana, according to a news release from DWD. The website will help jobseekers find opportunities by using artificial intelligence to match people with employers.

“This is a state-supported program committed to bringing our people back to work,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “We are here to support those in need, and the Hoosier Talent Network is another resource the DWD offers to help Hoosiers improve their lives.”

People looking for work can upload their resume or create a profile that includes work history, skills and hobbies. The Hoosier Talent Network's technology will then suggest skills that might be missing from the profile and match the person with compatible positions.

Once a profile is created, people can view open roles and receive email notifications with job suggestions.