Humane Society for Hamilton Co. hosting career fair to fill multiple positions at new facility

FISHERS — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is hosting a career fair on next month to fill several positions at their new facility in Fishers.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the facility at 10501 Hague Road. The career fair entrance will be at the West entrance in the Rebecca M. Stevens Education Center.

HSHC is looking to fill multiple positions including:



Marketing Interns for Summer & Fall

Kennel Attendants

Customer Service Representatives

Development Director

Sponsorship and Events Manager

Staff members will be available during the four-hour career fair to review resumes, interview candidates and answer questions, according to HSHC. Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes and any supporting documents.

For more information visit www.HamiltonHumane.com.