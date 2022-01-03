IACS hosting rapid hire event Thursday to fill several open positions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care and Services is hosting a rapid hiring event this week for multiple positions as the shelter deals with overcrowding.

More animals have been coming into the shelter than leaving.

When WRTV checked in with IACS the day after Christmas, there were lines of adopters. But the shelter is still working to overcome shortages of staff and space.

"Right now we have about 20% of our positions for the shelter are vacant," IACS Community Outreach Manager Roxie Randall said. "We are looking to hire those positions. So with understaffing, we are experiencing but we are still seeing the same number of animals, if not a little more, coming into the building. "It's really stressful for our staff, our volunteers. When they're stressed out, the animals feel bad as well."

To help fill the open positions, IACS is hosting a rapid hiring event from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at IACS, 2600 S. Harding St. According to a press release, they intend to make job offers the next day.

They are hiring for the following positions:



Adoption coordinator

Adoptions counselors

Animal control officer

Kennel shift leader

Senior animal care technicians

Veterinary assistants

IACS and human resources representatives from the city of Indianapolis will be at the event to help people through the application process and answer questions. According to the release, offers are contingent on passing a background check.

Click here to learn more about the open positions.