Indiana Apartment Association offers fall training program for service technicians

INDIANAPOLIS — During the pandemic, many Hoosiers found themselves out of a job and used that time to make a career pivot.

One industry is still in need of workers and is not impacted by economic downturns in the multifamily industry. The Indiana Apartment Association is working to combat the need for service technicians by offering another round of their free career training.

The IAA Career Pathways program for service technicians is an opportunity to make a career pivot, all expenses paid.

Watch the video above to hear two success stories from recent graduates who are now employed in this field.

The program offers classwork as well as a four-week paid internship to get hands-on training. After the internship, graduates can get job offers to work in this in-demand field. The job comes with many full-time benefits including healthcare, retirement plans, and more.'

Some management groups offer rent deductions for those who live on-site and many include tuition reimbursement for workers.

The training program through IAA is open now for the fall. The deadline to apply is August 16, orientation starts on August 18.

The four-week internship starts in early September. To apply, visit https://iaaonline.net/service-tech/