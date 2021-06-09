Indiana Black Expo hosting Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Job Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) will be hosting the IBE Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Job Fair at their new headquarters.

The event will be held on June 26 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at 601 North Shortridge Road.

Details and registration can be found on the Indiana Black Expo by clicking on the link: https://www.indianablackexpo.com/eof-employer-registration/.

If you have any questions, contact IBE humanresources@indianablackexpo.com.

Below is a list of employers who will be participating at the job fair: