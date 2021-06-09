Watch
Indiana Black Expo hosting Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Job Fair

The job fair will be held on June 26 at their new headquarters.
Posted at 12:46 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 00:46:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) will be hosting the IBE Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Job Fair at their new headquarters.

The event will be held on June 26 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at 601 North Shortridge Road.

Details and registration can be found on the Indiana Black Expo by clicking on the link: https://www.indianablackexpo.com/eof-employer-registration/.

If you have any questions, contact IBE humanresources@indianablackexpo.com.

Below is a list of employers who will be participating at the job fair:

  • Carrier
  • Atterbury Job Corps
  • Delta Faucet
  • Early Learning Indiana
  • Federal Express
  • First Student
  • Goodwill Industries of Central and Southern Indiana
  • Indiana University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
  • IndyGo
  • JD Finish Line
  • Morales Group
  • My Noble Life
  • National Bank of Indianapolis
  • Parkview Health
  • Purdue University
  • Westin Hotel
  • XPO Logistics
