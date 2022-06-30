Indiana State Fair will host a job fair to fill positions

INDIANAPOLIS — On July 6 the Indianapolis State Fair is hosting its second job fair for 2022 in an effort to fill necessary staff.

The job fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fair Grounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building.

The fair said seasonal employees are needed to adequately staff the 18-day event which requires hundreds of positions to be filled.

They will be looking for more candidates in the open-house style fair to work in areas related to:

Parking

Gates

Security

Operations

Tractor shuttles

Information booths

Educational exhibits

An added perk this year is an attendance incentive program for seasonal workers.

For any interested candidates, applications can be filled out and interviews can be conducted onsite.

Prior fair knowledge is not a prerequisite.

All that a candidate is asked to bring is a copy of their resume (if applicable) and a positive attitude.

For those not able to attend the job fair, you are still able to visit the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office, located on the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday – Friday for more information and to apply.