Indianapolis Domino's stores looking to hire 350 people

INDIANAPOLIS — Domino's is looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions at its 50 locations across the city.

Approximately 350 positions are available, and range from delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“We know many people have unfortunately lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are looking for work,” Glenn Mueller, who owns Domino’s in Indianapolis, said. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for employment. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers. With that in mind, we are constantly taking a number of cleanliness and sanitization precautions, based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Those interested in applying can visit jobs.dominos.com.