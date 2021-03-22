Menu

Watch
NewsHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Indianapolis Domino's stores looking to hire 350 people

Part- and full-time work available
items.[0].image.alt
Domino's Pizza
Domino's Pizza worker
Domino's Pizza looking to fill more than 20,000 positions nationwide
Posted at 3:13 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 15:13:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Domino's is looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions at its 50 locations across the city.

Approximately 350 positions are available, and range from delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“We know many people have unfortunately lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are looking for work,” Glenn Mueller, who owns Domino’s in Indianapolis, said. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for employment. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers. With that in mind, we are constantly taking a number of cleanliness and sanitization precautions, based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Those interested in applying can visit jobs.dominos.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.