Indianapolis Indians hosting hiring event for game day employees

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are hoping to make a home run experience for fans this season.

To make that possible, they’re looking to hire for several seasonal game day positions at Victory Field.

A job fair took place Saturday afternoon, giving on-the-spot interviews for the following roles:



Clubhouse workers

Field operations crew

Ticket sellers

Merchandise associates

Ushers

There will be another hiring event at the ballpark on Feb. 22 from 4-6 p.m. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old. Free parking is available in the Victory Field parking lot.

The Indians’ 75-game home schedule begins Friday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Memphis Redbirds.

For more information, click here.