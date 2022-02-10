Watch
Indianapolis Indians hosting hiring fair for game day employees

Cox, Katie
PHOTOS: Victory Field is ready for some baseball
Posted at 2:15 PM, Feb 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are hoping to make a home run experience for fans this season - and they're looking to hire for several game day roles at Victory Field.

Positions include guest relations ambassadors, kid zone game operators, merchandise associates, parking attendants, Rowdie Crew, stadium porters, ticket sellers, ticket takers and ushers.

A hiring fair will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 3-8:30 p.m. at Victory Field. Free parking is available in the Victory Field parking lot.

Applicants should enter the ballpark through the administration entrance and be prepared to complete an application and in-person interview. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The Indians’ 75-game home schedule begins Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 PM against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

