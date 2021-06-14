INDOT boosts starting pay for skilled trades positions to up to $20 per hour

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation still has a number of job openings and now the agency is boosting pay in an effort to attract new workers.

INDOT is raising starting pay for entry-level positions to $20 per hour for applicants who have a valid commercial driver's license and $19 per hour for those who do not, according to a news release.

INDOT will also pay for CDL training within the first 90 days of employment. Employees who obtain a license will earn the extra dollar per hour.

Available positions include highway maintenance technicians, heavy equipment operators, fleet and equipment mechanics, construction inspectors, traffic signal technicians and construction project managers.

The agency will hold several hiring fairs in the coming weeks with the first coming up on June 24.

Find a list of all available INDOT positions here.