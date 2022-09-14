INDOT hiring for winter seasonal positions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter season and looking to hire employees for multiple positions.

INDOT will host Winter Seasonal Hiring Events on Wednesday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (local time) at 13 locations across the state. INDOT staff will be there to answer questions and provide more information.

Winter seasonal positions run between November 1 and April 1. Pay starts at $20 per hour for full-time operations and $14 per hour for snowplow-only operations. Job duties include performing general highway maintenance, traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other duties related to winter operations. A valid CDL is required to be considered for a seasonal role.

Registration is not required and interviews will be done on-site.

For a list of locations or to learn more, click here.