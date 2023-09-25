Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

INDOT to host three seasonal hiring events Sept. 26

INDOT
Posted at 4:32 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 16:32:41-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation will host three hiring events in west central Indiana for winter seasonal positions.

The fairs will take place Tuesday, September 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Crawfordsville District Office: 139 W. 300 N. Crawfordsville, IN 47933
  • Cloverdale Sub District: 10 High St. Cloverdale, IN 47933
  • Terre Haute Sub District: 5693 East Sony Dr. Terre Haute, IN 47802

Winter seasonal positions run from early November through early April.
According to INDOT, pay starts at $21 per hour for full-time operations and $25 per hour for on-call snowplow-only operations.

Job duties for full-time seasonal positions include performing general highway maintenance, traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other duties related to winter operations. A valid CDL is required to be considered for a seasonal role.

Registration is not required to attend the events. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and INDOT team members will be available to answer questions and provide more information.

For a full list of hiring event locations and more information, visit INDOT: Careers with INDOT: Interested in Winter Seasonal Employment? or text INDOT Winter to 468311.

