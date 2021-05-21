Indy Parks increases pay for lifeguards and announces bonus incentives for summer hires

INDIANAPOLIS — As of Thursday, Indy Parks is increasing its lifeguard pay to $13 per hour. The decision was made as a final hiring push before pool season officially opens.

More than 40 lifeguards are still needed for hire, but the parks department has recently implemented guidelines so safely open pool using existing staff on a rotating basis. That means selected pools will close two to three days a week, which will give staff breaks and allow the parks to share seasonal staff as needed.

“Each year, Indy Parks relies on the hard work of nearly 300 staff members to help us safely operate our pools and run our summer programs. With less than two weeks to go until pools open, we know youth and adults are still looking for summer employment,” Linda Broadfoot, Indy Parks director said. “It has been a tough year for hiring across the city and nation. We are hopeful that increasing the starting pay and incentives for our lifeguards will encourage more people to apply and fill these important positions.”

Indy Parks is also announcing two bonus programs for current and incoming part-time staff:

The first is a $50 bonus for 50 hours works. This applies to all seasonal, part-time employees after completing all required trainings. Both new and returning summer staff members are eligible.

The second is a $100 referral bonus. This applies to current part-time Indy Parks employees. They can receive an extra $100 for referring a lifeguard candidate, after they have successfully completed all training and 100 hours of work during the 2021 summer season.

To be eligible for the bonuses, candidates must submit all hiring paperwork and be registered for all required trainings by June 4.

Those applying for lifeguard positions must be at least 16 years old, pass a lifeguard test and attend training. Training costs $10 and scholarships are available to help cover the cost.

Pools will open for the summer in late May and early June.

To apply for a summer job or learn more about Indy Parks programs, visit parks.indy.gov, contact the Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK, or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov.