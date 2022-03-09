Indy Parks hiring for more than 400 summer jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is getting ready for the summer season and is offering two new hiring incentives.

More than 400 positions, including assistant program coordinators, camp counselors, cashiers, head lifeguards, lifeguards, pool managers and seasonal pool facility attendants are available.

Those applying for lifeguard positions must be at least 16 years old, pass a lifeguard test and attend training. Scholarships are available to help cover the training cost.

Both bonuses are available to current and part-time seasonal employees:

“Early Bird” Sign-on Bonus : New and returning seasonal employees will receive a $200 bonus once 100 hours have been worked. To be eligible, candidate must submit all hiring paperwork and be registered for all required trainings by April 9, 2022.

"Early Bird" Referral Bonus: Part-time seasonal and part-time year-round Indy Parks staff are eligible for a $200 bonus for referring a new hire after the new hire completes all required trainings and completes 100 hours of work during the 2022 summer season. To be eligible, candidate must submit all hiring paperwork and be registered for all required trainings by April 9, 2022.

Starting pay ranges from $10-$15 per hour, with lifeguards starting at $13 per hour.

For an application and more information, click here.