Indyfluence working to bring and retain talent to the Indianapolis workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — Indyfluence is a first of its kind program aimed at attracting and retaining workers in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday morning, they held their kickoff event for the 2023 summer program.

This year, more than 600 interns from all over the world are participating in the program. They’re interning at Indianapolis-based Fortune 500 companies, such as Eli Lilly and Roche.

“Indyfluence is a culmination of a lot of different organizations that came together in the city and said, ‘Hey instead of competing for talent, let’s get together and figure out how we can show the students what the city has to offer,’” Terra Doyle, People and Culture Practice Lead - Recruitment for Roche America’s region, said.

Those participating are getting an idea of what it means to live, learn and give back to Indianapolis. It’s a four-week program that consists of workshops, mentorships and philanthropic efforts.

“It’s a glimpse into what Indianapolis really offers. It’s showing us what it means to truly live here as young adults and young professionals,” Jack Wysong, an Intern at Eli Lilly, said.

Indyfluence started in 2019. After the program, more than 50% of the interns accepted jobs. In 2020, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of interns obtained jobs.

Organizers say they are focused on connecting with Gen Z and getting them into the workforce.

“They’re our future. They have so much to contribute. The things they do [and] the things that are important to them are the same things that are important to our city, so it seems to be a perfect match,” Doyle said.

For more information on Indyfluence, click here.

