IU Health holds May hiring event for seven hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University health is hosting an in-person hiring event for positions in seven of its hospitals this May.
On May 11, IU health says applicants can apply for operating room nurses, surgical techs and certified sterile processing techs.
IU Health will be hiring for the following locations:
- Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis
- University Hospital, Indianapolis
- 8501 Harcourt Road, Indianapolis
- 151 Pennsylvania Parkway, Carmel
- 6850 Parkdale Place, Indianapolis
- 9660 E. Washington St., Indianapolis
- 10300 N. Illinois St., Carmel
The hiring event will be held at Beltway Surgery Center in Methodist Medical Plaza North, 151 Pennsylvanian Parkway in Carmel from 8:30 am to 5pm.
