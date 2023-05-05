IU Health holds May hiring event for seven hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University health is hosting an in-person hiring event for positions in seven of its hospitals this May.

On May 11, IU health says applicants can apply for operating room nurses, surgical techs and certified sterile processing techs.

IU Health will be hiring for the following locations:



Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis

University Hospital, Indianapolis

8501 Harcourt Road, Indianapolis

151 Pennsylvania Parkway, Carmel

6850 Parkdale Place, Indianapolis

9660 E. Washington St., Indianapolis

10300 N. Illinois St., Carmel

The hiring event will be held at Beltway Surgery Center in Methodist Medical Plaza North, 151 Pennsylvanian Parkway in Carmel from 8:30 am to 5pm.

Click here to sign up for the hiring event.