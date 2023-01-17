Watch Now
IU Health hosting in person, virtual hiring events for nurses

Posted at 4:46 PM, Jan 17, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is looking to fill nursing positions in a variety of roles.

The healthcare system is holding an in person hiring event at Fairbanks Hall, 340 W. 10th St. in Indianapolis, from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The virtual hiring event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Nurses can sign up to interview for jobs in:

  • Neuroscience
  • Trauma
  • Emergency Room
  • Cardiovascular
  • Behavioral Health
  • Organ Transplant
  • Oncology/Hematology/Radiology
  • Medical Inpatient
  • Multi-Specialty Surgical Inpatient
  • Surgery Services
  • Outpatient/Ambulatory

Sign-on and relocation benefits are available for several roles.

