IU Health hosting in person, virtual hiring events for nurses

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is looking to fill nursing positions in a variety of roles.
The healthcare system is holding an in person hiring event at Fairbanks Hall, 340 W. 10th St. in Indianapolis, from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The virtual hiring event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Nurses can sign up to interview for jobs in:
- Neuroscience
- Trauma
- Emergency Room
- Cardiovascular
- Behavioral Health
- Organ Transplant
- Oncology/Hematology/Radiology
- Medical Inpatient
- Multi-Specialty Surgical Inpatient
- Surgery Services
- Outpatient/Ambulatory
Sign-on and relocation benefits are available for several roles.
