IU Health hosting in person, virtual hiring events for nurses

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is looking to fill nursing positions in a variety of roles.

The healthcare system is holding an in person hiring event at Fairbanks Hall, 340 W. 10th St. in Indianapolis, from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The virtual hiring event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Nurses can sign up to interview for jobs in:

Neuroscience

Trauma

Emergency Room

Cardiovascular

Behavioral Health

Organ Transplant

Oncology/Hematology/Radiology

Medical Inpatient

Multi-Specialty Surgical Inpatient

Surgery Services

Outpatient/Ambulatory

Sign-on and relocation benefits are available for several roles.

