Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

IU Health to host virtual hiring event for over 300 RN positions

WRTV
Posted at 4:25 PM, Nov 29, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is hosting virtual interviews in hopes of filling over 300 nursing positions across its statewide system.

On Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., IU Health says nurses can interview for positions available at facilities across Indiana, including in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Lafayette, Muncie, Carmel, Fishers and Avon.

According to a spokesperson for IU Health, candidates will be able to speak with current employees and learn about work/life balance, career growth opportunities and competitive benefits, including an increased pay scale for bedside nurses at IU Health and Riley Children’s Health.

After scheduling an interview, applicants will receive an email on how to connect to their virtual interview.

For more information or to schedule an interview, click here.

