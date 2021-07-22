Jiffy Lube internship gives high school students hands-on experience

BROWNSBURG — Jiffy Lube has an opportunity for high school students through their Growing People Through Work initiative.

At every Jiffy Lube location across Indiana, the company is giving high school students the chance to experience being a mechanic and learning the ins-and-outs of vehicles in the hope they can take that experience and turn it into a future career.

Colby Risotti is interning at jiffy lube in Brownsburg right now. He said since it’s summer, he is working 40 hours a week full-time and getting hands-on experience.

"It's either upper bay, which I add the oil and all the other fluids and stuff like that, courtesy tech where I vacuum clean the windows or GSA when I walk out, greet the guests and ask them what oil they use, Risotti said.

WRTV photo/Kelsey Anderson Colby Risotti is participating in Jiffy Lube's internship program in Brownsburg.

Risotti has been with Jiffy Lube for about a year now, and he said it has taught him a lot about cars.

"If you maintain them well, how long they can last. Also giving me signs on when things are wrong, so further in life, I'll be able to know what's wrong and then take care of it," Risotti said.

The internship is paid and there is an opportunity to be hired on afterward. Risotti said he hopes he can continue working as a service technician post high school.

“I want to be an anesthesiologist or something in the medical field, but while I’m at college, if I’m close, I'll still work here,” Risotti said.

There are 50 Jiffy Lube Indiana locations and they are hiring one intern at each of those locations for more information on how to apply click here.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana is also hiring across the state for several positions that include store manager, assistant manager, service technician and customer service advisors.