Job fairs and hiring events happening in central Indiana

Events happening this week

Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair

WHO: More than 50 registered exhibitors

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

Click here for more information.

Party City hiring season employees

WHO: Party City

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18

WHERE: Local Party City locations

Click here for more information.

Other events

Virtual job fair for openings in Hendricks and Morgan counties

WHO: Hosted by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and employers include Campbell’s Snacks, Deckers Brands, GXO, HomeGoods and TOA.

WHEN: 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23

WHERE: Online

Click here for more information.

Job News hosting career fair with several employers

WHO: Allied Universal, Boss Shop, Chewy, Coca-Cola, Daimler Trucks North America, Eli Lilly, Facility Concepts Inc., FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, Heritage Environmental Services, LLC, Marriott East, MBC Staffing, Premier Packaging, LLC, Staff Management | SMX, Powerhome Solar, US Navy and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29

WHERE: Indianapolis Marriott East, 7202 E. 21st St. in Indianapolis

Click here for more information.