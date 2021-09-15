Watch
Job fairs and hiring events happening in central Indiana

Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 13:52:27-04

If you have an event you'd like to add to this list, please email hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.

Events happening this week

Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair

WHO: More than 50 registered exhibitors

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

Click here for more information.

Party City hiring season employees

WHO: Party City

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18

WHERE: Local Party City locations

Click here for more information.

Other events

Virtual job fair for openings in Hendricks and Morgan counties

WHO: Hosted by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and employers include Campbell’s Snacks, Deckers Brands, GXO, HomeGoods and TOA.

WHEN: 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23

WHERE: Online

Click here for more information.

Job News hosting career fair with several employers

WHO: Allied Universal, Boss Shop, Chewy, Coca-Cola, Daimler Trucks North America, Eli Lilly, Facility Concepts Inc., FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, Heritage Environmental Services, LLC, Marriott East, MBC Staffing, Premier Packaging, LLC, Staff Management | SMX, Powerhome Solar, US Navy and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29

WHERE: Indianapolis Marriott East, 7202 E. 21st St. in Indianapolis

Click here for more information.

If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.