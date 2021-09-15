Job fairs and hiring events happening in central Indiana

If you have an event you'd like to add to this list, please email hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.
Events happening this week
Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair
WHO: More than 50 registered exhibitors
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium
Click here for more information.
Party City hiring season employees
WHO: Party City
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18
WHERE: Local Party City locations
Click here for more information.
Other events
Virtual job fair for openings in Hendricks and Morgan counties
WHO: Hosted by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and employers include Campbell’s Snacks, Deckers Brands, GXO, HomeGoods and TOA.
WHEN: 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23
WHERE: Online
Click here for more information.
Job News hosting career fair with several employers
WHO: Allied Universal, Boss Shop, Chewy, Coca-Cola, Daimler Trucks North America, Eli Lilly, Facility Concepts Inc., FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, Heritage Environmental Services, LLC, Marriott East, MBC Staffing, Premier Packaging, LLC, Staff Management | SMX, Powerhome Solar, US Navy and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29
WHERE: Indianapolis Marriott East, 7202 E. 21st St. in Indianapolis
Click here for more information.