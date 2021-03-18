Jobvite moves corporate headquarters to Indianapolis, will increase staffing

INDIANAPOLIS — Jobvite Inc. relocated its corporate headquarters from San Mateo, California to Indianapolis and plans to increase its local staff to more than 300 employees over the next three years, the company announced Thursday.

The recruiting technology company will expand its office space at the Guaranty Building on Monument Circle. Jobvite grew its Indianapolis presence in 2019 with the purchase of Canvas Talent Inc.

“We are excited to grow in Indianapolis while expanding our global customer footprint," Jobvite CEO Aman Brar said in a statement.

Jobvite plans to hire employees in product engineering, sales, marketing and finance. People interested in applying can find available positions on the company's website.

A news release from Jobvite said it serves thousands of customers, including IU Health, MacAllister Machinery and Lessonly, and it facilitated more than 3,000 hires in 2020 for Indiana-based companies.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Jobvite up to $6.8 million in conditional tax credits that it can claim once people are hired.