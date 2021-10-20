Kohl's looking to hire more than 2,300 people in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — Kohl's says it's preparing for a busy holiday season, and the company is looking to hire more than 2,300 part time and full time employees at its Plainfield e-commerce fulfillment center.

Kohl's is looking to fill full- and part-time seasonal and permanent positions through a job fair October 21-23 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fulfillment center employees also receive free onsite healthcare and an opportunity for a hiring bonus for those who work with Kohl's through the holiday season.

You can apply online or by texting APPLY to 24508 to schedule an interview. Those applying to distribution center roles during the hiring event will receive an interview opportunity within 24 hours.