Kroger to host hiring fair this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger is planning a hiring fair this weekend.

The grocery giant said they intend for their stores to be fully-staffed and are ready for a busy summer, which is why they’re hiring and looking to fill hundreds of available jobs on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Kroger Central Division locations.

“If you love people and you love food, our stores are wonderful places to help make customers lives easier and their summer celebrations brighter,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of the Kroger Central Division. “Our division serves people in four states and we know every community has dedicated and friendly people who would be wonderful additions to the Kroger family, and if they’re ready to return to the job market, now is the time.”

Interested candidates are welcome to visit a store manager or a recruiter before the day of the hiring fair, at any neighborhood Kroger. They may also visit jobs.kroger.com to check openings simply by entering a zip code and then submitting an online application.