LiveNation looking to fill positions for 2023 summer season

Posted at 9:07 AM, Feb 28, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — LiveNation is now taking applications for seasonal positions at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The employment would run from May - October. The open positions are ideal for college students, retirees, individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money and others.

The venues host a large number of events each season, and most of the staff is hired for event days only.

Positions Open:

  • Event Staff: Crowd management, parking, gates, ticket scanners, bag check, guest relations
  • Venue Merchandise: Lawn chair rentals, ticket upgrades, ticket sales to future shows, entrance to upgrade areas, blankets and ponchos
  • Artist Merchandise Department: Setting up and selling t-shirts, posters, etc.
  • VIP Department: Assisting season ticket holders and clients in the VIP Club and box seats
  • Maintenance Crew: Night of show, day and facility crew, etc.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older to apply. A background check is required for all positions.

Apply here.

