Lowe's looks to hire over 750 seasonal associates in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Lowe's is looking to hire more than 750 people for its Indianapolis stores on Tuesday, May 4 for seasonal help.

The company announced the need for new seasonal help on Thursday as it predicts an uptick of customers wanting to do home projects during the warm season.

Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

Applicants 18 and over are asked to apply in-person at any Lowe's location from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Part-time and full-time options are available.