CANPACK to invest over $380 million to build its second U.S. manufacturing facility in Muncie

MUNCIE — CANPACK Group announced Tuesday it will invest more than $380 million to build its second manufacturing facility in the United States in Muncie. The new factory will increase the Poland company's expansion into the U.S., more pointedly the Midwest market.

CANPACK is a subsidiary of Giorgi Global Holdings Inc. It manufactures aluminum beverage cans and packaging for foods and beverages globally.

The Polish company has 28 multinational locations, including sites in Europe, South America, India, Africa and the Middle East. Its first U.S. facility will soon be opening in Pennsylvania.

The company plans to break ground on the Muncie plant, located at 2451 West Fusion Road, in mid-2021. It will be fully operational by December 2022.

“Under Governor Eric Holcomb’s leadership, Indiana has been making record investments in workforce and education, maintaining its fiscal discipline and developing strong and resilient communities,” Peter Giorgi, president and CEO of Giorgi Global Holdings Inc, stated in a release. “We chose to expand here because of Indiana’s strong economy and very business-friendly environment. We thank Gov. Holcomb for his warm welcome.”

CANPACK is set to hire more than 345 employees in Delaware County by the end of 2023.