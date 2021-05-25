Watch
NewsHiring HoosiersManufacturing

Actions

CANPACK to invest over $380 million to build its second U.S. manufacturing facility in Muncie

Global packaging manufacturer to hire more than 345 Hoosiers
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of CANPACK Group
Rendering of the CANPACK - US facility in Muncie, Ind.jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 11:46:45-04

MUNCIE — CANPACK Group announced Tuesday it will invest more than $380 million to build its second manufacturing facility in the United States in Muncie. The new factory will increase the Poland company's expansion into the U.S., more pointedly the Midwest market.

CANPACK is a subsidiary of Giorgi Global Holdings Inc. It manufactures aluminum beverage cans and packaging for foods and beverages globally.

The Polish company has 28 multinational locations, including sites in Europe, South America, India, Africa and the Middle East. Its first U.S. facility will soon be opening in Pennsylvania.

The company plans to break ground on the Muncie plant, located at 2451 West Fusion Road, in mid-2021. It will be fully operational by December 2022.

“Under Governor Eric Holcomb’s leadership, Indiana has been making record investments in workforce and education, maintaining its fiscal discipline and developing strong and resilient communities,” Peter Giorgi, president and CEO of Giorgi Global Holdings Inc, stated in a release. “We chose to expand here because of Indiana’s strong economy and very business-friendly environment. We thank Gov. Holcomb for his warm welcome.”

CANPACK is set to hire more than 345 employees in Delaware County by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.