Ludo Fact expanding Lafayette facility following a surge in board game and puzzle sales in 2020

LAFAYETTE — Global board game and puzzle manufacturer "Ludo Fact USA" announced Tuesday it plans to expand its Lafayette operations.

The Germany-based company manufactures board games, jigsaw puzzles, a variety of packaging solutions, and other specialty items.

Ludo Fact, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, now produces more than 17 million board games and puzzles a year for 200 game publishers across the world.

This will be the Lafayette facility's second expansion in five years. According to IEDC, Ludo Fact will invest $11 million into upgrading and leasing its current facility at 4775 Dale Drive. Such expansions, IEDC says, are to ensure an increase in production for Ludo's U.S. customer base.

In 2020, Ludo increased sales by more than 50% compared to 2019.

"To keep up with U.S. customer demand, the company added a second shift in Lafayette last year, hired 30 new employees, and leased an additional 48,000-square-foot adjacent warehouse for the storage of raw materials and staging of customer shipments," IEDC stated in a release.

Ludo's expansion in Lafayette will create up to 114 new jobs in Tippecanoe County. Those interested in applying for a production staff job can send their resume to HR@ludofactusa.com.